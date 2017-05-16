6,000 premature deaths in 40yrs

The Rampal power plant would cause at least 6,000 premature deaths and low birth weights of 24,000 babies during its 40-year life, a Greenpeace study said yesterday. It said the plant, which would burn 5 million tonnes of coal every year, would be among the largest sources of air pollution in the country.

Chicago, IL

