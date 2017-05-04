5,000 illegal gas lines cut off in Dhaka

A mobile court today disconnected around 5,000 illegal gas connections to households and organisations at Basila of Mohammadpur in Dhaka. Dhaka district administration and Titas Gas Transmission Ltd jointly conducted a mobile court in the area, according to a press release.

