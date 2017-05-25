4 Neo JMB militants arrested: Rab

Law enforcers today claimed arrest of four militants from Dhaka and its adjacent districts and said to have seized explosives and arms from them. They were detained in raids through Dhaka, Narayanganj and Munshiganj, Rapid Action Battalion informed the media in a text message.

Chicago, IL

