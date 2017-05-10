3 Bangladeshis killed in New York roa...

3 Bangladeshis killed in New York road crash

Read more: The Daily Star

Three Bangladeshis are killed and another critically injured when a car veered off the Northern State Parkway in New York, US on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Photo: longisland.news12.com Three Bangladeshi expatriates were killed and another was injured in a road accident at Northern State Parkway in Northern Island of New York yesterday.

