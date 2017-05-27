27 Suspected Gay and Bi Men Arrested ...

27 Suspected Gay and Bi Men Arrested in Bangladesh Under Drug Charges

Authorities in Bangladesh, the Asian country between India and Burma, have reportedly arrested 27 men suspected of being gay, a crime in the Muslim-majority nation. The men, who are said to be mostly students between ages 20 and 30, were arrested at a community center in Keraniganj .

