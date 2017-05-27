27 Suspected Gay and Bi Men Arrested in Bangladesh Under Drug Charges
Authorities in Bangladesh, the Asian country between India and Burma, have reportedly arrested 27 men suspected of being gay, a crime in the Muslim-majority nation. The men, who are said to be mostly students between ages 20 and 30, were arrested at a community center in Keraniganj .
