24 districts get new DCs
In a major reshuffle in the civil administration, the government today transferred 24 deputy commissioners in a bid to bring dynamism in its activities. Apart from this, the government has also appointed new DCs in Jessore, Nilphamari, Tangail, Noakhali, Manikganj, Feni, Sunamganj, Gazipur, Patuakhali, Rajbari, Chuadanga, Joypurhat, Jhenaidhah, Madaripur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Luxmipur, Narail, Magura, Bogra and Jhalkhati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC