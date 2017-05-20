24 districts get new DCs

In a major reshuffle in the civil administration, the government today transferred 24 deputy commissioners in a bid to bring dynamism in its activities. Apart from this, the government has also appointed new DCs in Jessore, Nilphamari, Tangail, Noakhali, Manikganj, Feni, Sunamganj, Gazipur, Patuakhali, Rajbari, Chuadanga, Joypurhat, Jhenaidhah, Madaripur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Luxmipur, Narail, Magura, Bogra and Jhalkhati.

