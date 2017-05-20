2016 repressive for Bangladesh press freedom: ARTICLE 19

Marking 2016 a repressive year for press freedom in Bangladesh, a London-based watchdog said at least 320 violations, including murders, abductions and threats against journalists, took place within that period. The violations, including three murders, against 141 journalists, three online activists and three officials of a publishing house, were carried out throughout the year, ARTICLE 19, an NGO defending freedom of expression, .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.