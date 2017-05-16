16th Bangladesh Business Awards: Accl...

16th Bangladesh Business Awards: Acclaim for excellence

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

From left, Dohatec New Media Chairman Luna Shamsuddoha, FBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Monno Group Chairman Harunar Rashid Khan Monno's daughter Afroza Khan Rita, City Bank Chairman Mohammed Shoeb, Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal, Bandhan Bank founder Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Envoy Group Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and DHL Worldwide Express Pvt Ltd Country Manager Desmond Quiah on stage at the 16th Bangladesh Business Awards ceremony at Radisson Blu last night. Photo: Amran Hossain Two companies and three individuals were honoured yesterday at the 16th edition of the prestigious Bangladesh Business Awards for their superlative success as well as contribution to the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC