16th Bangladesh Business Awards: Acclaim for excellence
From left, Dohatec New Media Chairman Luna Shamsuddoha, FBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Monno Group Chairman Harunar Rashid Khan Monno's daughter Afroza Khan Rita, City Bank Chairman Mohammed Shoeb, Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal, Bandhan Bank founder Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Envoy Group Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and DHL Worldwide Express Pvt Ltd Country Manager Desmond Quiah on stage at the 16th Bangladesh Business Awards ceremony at Radisson Blu last night. Photo: Amran Hossain Two companies and three individuals were honoured yesterday at the 16th edition of the prestigious Bangladesh Business Awards for their superlative success as well as contribution to the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC