16th Bangladesh Business Awards: Acclaim for excellence

From left, Dohatec New Media Chairman Luna Shamsuddoha, FBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Monno Group Chairman Harunar Rashid Khan Monno's daughter Afroza Khan Rita, City Bank Chairman Mohammed Shoeb, Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal, Bandhan Bank founder Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Envoy Group Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and DHL Worldwide Express Pvt Ltd Country Manager Desmond Quiah on stage at the 16th Bangladesh Business Awards ceremony at Radisson Blu last night. Photo: Amran Hossain Two companies and three individuals were honoured yesterday at the 16th edition of the prestigious Bangladesh Business Awards for their superlative success as well as contribution to the economy.

