Woman killed in Dhaka road accident

Woman killed in Dhaka road accident

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Mariam Begum, 45, who ran a makeshift tea-stall in Airport intersection along with her husband, went to dump garbage on the opposite side of the road around 6:00am, Amir Hossain, the victim's husband, told The Daily Star. A Gazipur-bound bus hit Mariam from behind, leaving her dead on the spot, said Nure Azam Miah, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC