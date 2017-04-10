Woman killed in Dhaka road accident

Mariam Begum, 45, who ran a makeshift tea-stall in Airport intersection along with her husband, went to dump garbage on the opposite side of the road around 6:00am, Amir Hossain, the victim's husband, told The Daily Star. A Gazipur-bound bus hit Mariam from behind, leaving her dead on the spot, said Nure Azam Miah, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.