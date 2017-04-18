WB teams up with Bangladeshi gov't to strengthen e-governance, improve air quality

The Bangladeshi government Tuesday signed two additional financing agreements totaling 74 million U.S. dollars with the World Bank to improve the country's e-government services and improve air quality of capital Dhaka. Mahmuda Begum, an additional secretary of Bangladesh's Economic Relations Division, and Rajashree Paralkar, acting World Bank country director for Bangladesh, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka.

