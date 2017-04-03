Water diplomacy: Can PM persuade Mama...

Water diplomacy: Can PM persuade Mamata to accept Teesta agreement?

Sources say that Modi has already made moves in this regard as earlier, in a letter to Mamata, he invited her to visit Delhi to attend a dinner hosted by him for the Bangladesh Prime Minister By setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a few anxious moments to the Special Protection Group and Delhi police, when he rushed to the airport to receive Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has arrived in the Capital on a four-day visit. But analysts say that the willingness of the PM to do so shows the importance he attaches to her visit.

Chicago, IL

