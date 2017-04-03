Upbeat about all but Teesta

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali yesterday said there would be so much on the plate during the prime minister's upcoming India visit that Teesta water sharing deal would not matter for now and that the government would make the much-talked about defence deal public if it is signed. He said 33 deals and memorandum of understandings were likely to be signed between Bangladesh and India during the PM's visit.

Chicago, IL

