Two get death term for Bangladeshi blogger's death

Dhaka, April 2 - The High Court here on Sunday confirmed the death sentence for two persons and different terms in jail for six others for killing Bangladeshi blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider. The two death row convicts are Redwanul Azad Rana and Faisal Bin Nayem alias Dweep, the Daily Star reported.

Chicago, IL

