Trial of Aug 21 Grenade Attack Case: IPU worried at slow progress

The Inter-Parliamentary Union expressed deep concern over the slow progress in the trial of August 21 grenade attack on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the assassination of Shah AMS Kibria in 12 years. "More than 12 years after the attacks, none of the perpetrators has been held responsible in a court of law, reiterating that justice delayed is justice denied," said the IPU Committee on Human Rights of Parliamentarians in its report yesterday at the IPU Assembly in Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.