Three more killed in police raid on second militants' hideout in NE Bangladesh
Three more bodies suspected to be militants were found Saturday after Bangladeshi police in the country's northeastern region stormed the second hideout of the Neo-JMB members holed up there, police said. Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Police Unit Chief Monirul Islam declared the "Operation Maximus" to flash out the second militant hideout in the country's Moulvibazar district, about 200 km north-east of capital Dhaka, was over.
