The growing strategic importance of Bangladesh to China
The visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bangladesh on October 14-15, 2016 had been dubbed as a 'historical state visit' poised to be a geopolitical game changer in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region. At the sidelines of Xi's visit, Bangladeshi and Chinese firms signed USD 13.6 billion worth of deals in trade and investment in addition to the USD 20 billion in loan agreements signed by the two governments.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
