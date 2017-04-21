The growing strategic importance of Bangladesh to China

The visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bangladesh on October 14-15, 2016 had been dubbed as a 'historical state visit' poised to be a geopolitical game changer in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region. At the sidelines of Xi's visit, Bangladeshi and Chinese firms signed USD 13.6 billion worth of deals in trade and investment in addition to the USD 20 billion in loan agreements signed by the two governments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.