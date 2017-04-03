The grim status of mental healthcare ...

The grim status of mental healthcare in Bangladesh

As a Bangladeshi-American medical student planning on pursuing the specialty of psychiatry, it became natural for me to ponder and question the condition of mental health back home in Bangladesh. Needless to say, I didn't have to search long, for there is a lack of documentation and research initiatives when it comes to mental health disorders.

Chicago, IL

