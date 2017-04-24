Textbooks for class-IX, X to be made simpler
The government decided to modify 12 textbooks of class nine and ten in order to make those easier for students to learn, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid yesterday said. Committees under the guidance of the country's noted educationists and experts have been working to this end.
