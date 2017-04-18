Still waiting for justice

Still waiting for justice

The wait for justice in Rana Plaza collapse is not going to be over anytime soon, as the trial for the killing of more than 1,000 people four years ago has not begun yet. Another case filed for the violation of building codes in the construction of the nine-storey plaza has been facing a similar fate.

