Sheikh Hasina invites Russian PM to visit Bangladesh

Apr. 15

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Apr. 15 : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to visit Bangladesh, marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two sides. Hasina's personal letter was handed over by Bangladesh Foreign Minister A. H. Mahmood Ali, who is currently visiting Moscow, to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

