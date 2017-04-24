Shahdidul Alam's exhibition opens Drik's new gallery

A new exhibition by Dr. Shahidul Alam, titled "The Best Years of My Life: Bangladeshi Migrants in Malaysia" opened in the capital yesterday, also marking the inauguration of Drik's new gallery in Panthapath. In a press conference at the gallery, the marquee photographer-journalist also announced an upcoming groundbreaking exhibition of his, to be held next month at the premises of the Bait Ur Rouf mosque in the capital.

