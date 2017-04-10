Sculpture at SC: Such statue shouldn'...

Sculpture at SC: Such statue shouldn't be here: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at a meeting with the alems-ulema of the Qawmi Madrasas at Gono Bhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday 11, 2017. Photo: TV grab Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said she did not like setting up the statue of Greek Goddess Themis on the Supreme Court premises.

