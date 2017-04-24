Schedule of Pak-Bangladesh series fin...

Schedule of Pak-Bangladesh series finalised

DHAKA: Schedule of series that Bangladesh will play against Pakistan, has been finalised. According to details, Pakistan team will reach Bangladesh on July 9 to participate in three one-day internationals , two Tests and one Twenty20 .

