Saudi Arabia to pay for 560 mosques in Bangladesh6 min ago

Dhaka, April 20 Saudi Arabia has agreed to donate $118 million to set up 560 model mosques across Bangladesh, a media report said on Thursday. The decision follows Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's last year vist to Saudi Arabia where she met King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Chicago, IL

