Saudi Arabia to pay for 560 mosques in Bangladesh6 min ago
Dhaka, April 20 Saudi Arabia has agreed to donate $118 million to set up 560 model mosques across Bangladesh, a media report said on Thursday. The decision follows Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's last year vist to Saudi Arabia where she met King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
