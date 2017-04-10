Russian governor wants to recruit doc...

Russian governor wants to recruit doctors from Bangladesh

Read more: The Daily Star

In a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmood Ali on Saturday, April 16, 2017, Governor of Leningrad in Russia Oblast Alexander Drozdenko expresses his interest in recruiting skilled manpower specially doctors from Bangladesh. Photo courtesy: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh Governor of Leningrad in Russia Oblast Alexander Drozdenko expressed his interest in recruiting skilled manpower specially doctors from Bangladesh.

Chicago, IL

