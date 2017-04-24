Rule of law not fully established
Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha yesterday said the rule of law has not been fully established in Bangladesh, which the neighbouring countries have succeeded in doing. "Once upon a time, the law of Pakistan was termed Ayub's constitutiona The rule of law exists even in that country but we could not fully establish it yet.
