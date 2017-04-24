Robi-Ericsson ready to provide 4G ser...

Robi-Ericsson ready to provide 4G service in Dhaka

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Mobile phone operator Robi and Ericsson jointly ran the trial of 4G and LTE technology in Dhaka and experienced high-speed mobile broadband of 90 Mbps and above, said a press release today. The trial was conducted to demonstrate Robi's readiness for introducing 4G services in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,681,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC