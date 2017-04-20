Rice prices rise on flash floods
Rice prices edged up as large millers are cashing in on crop losses, caused by the recent flash floods in the greater Sylhet region, amid depleting stocks from previous harvests and low imports, said traders. In Dhaka, retail prices of coarse rice such as the swarna variety rose to a new level of Tk 40-42 a kilogram now, up 6.49 percent from Tk 37-40 a week ago.
