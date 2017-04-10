Raudha's Death: Father to file murder...

Raudha's Death: Father to file murder case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Father of the Maldivian medical student and model Raudha Athif yesterday said he was going to file a murder case with a court. Raudha, a second-year student of Islami Bank Medical College, was found dead at her college dormitory in Rajshahi city on March 29. Earlier, her inquest report by police and autopsy conducted by a three-member medical board reported that she committed suicide by hanging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC