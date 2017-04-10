Raudha's Death: Father to file murder case

Father of the Maldivian medical student and model Raudha Athif yesterday said he was going to file a murder case with a court. Raudha, a second-year student of Islami Bank Medical College, was found dead at her college dormitory in Rajshahi city on March 29. Earlier, her inquest report by police and autopsy conducted by a three-member medical board reported that she committed suicide by hanging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.