Raise your voice

Bangladeshi teenage Sharmin Akter, who has turned into an icon of courage, has urged girls to raise their voice against child marriage at their homes and neighbourhoods. "Girls should not think they are helpless; they rather must seek help from local police and their classmates to stop child marriage," said Sharmin, the winner of the International Women of Courage Award, yesterday.
