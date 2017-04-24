Rainfall in Aprils: Highest in 30 years

The country experienced 119 percent more rainfall than usual in the first 23 days of this month, costing standing Boro crops dearly in different areas. Meteorologist Ruhul Kuddus of Dhaka Met office told The Daily Star yesterday that it recorded 8,904 millimetres of rainfall from April 1-23 as against an average of 4,053mm.

