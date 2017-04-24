Qazi Arif 'clinically dead'

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Eminent elocutionist, architect and cultural personality Qazi Arif was declared clinically dead yesterday at a New York hospital. He was 65. Doctors at Mount Sinai St. Luke's hospital made the announcement at 10:30am , said Ahkam Ullah, general secretary of a Bangladeshi recitation organisation, who was present at the hospital.

Chicago, IL

