Qawmi education recognised

From now on, the government will recognise Dawra degree of Qawmi madrasa as equivalent to the master's degree, a move that has raised many eyebrows. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement after some 350 representatives of Qawmi madrasas led by Hefajat-e Islam chief Shah Ahmed Shafi went to meet her at the Gono Bhaban last night, bringing an end to a process that began a decade ago.

