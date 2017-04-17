Prime Bank writes off Bismillah Group...

Prime Bank writes off Bismillah Group loans

20 hrs ago

Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, managing director of Prime Bank, speaks at a press briefing at Hotel Purbani in Dhaka yesterday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the bank. Photo: Prime Bank Prime Bank has written off Tk 300 crore embezzled by Bismillah Group in order to clean up its balance sheet.

Chicago, IL

