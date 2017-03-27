President Pranab Mukherjee arrives in...

President Pranab Mukherjee arrives in Ranchi4 min ago

Ranchi, Apr 1 President Pranab Mukherjee arrived here today and was welcomed at the airport by Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Raghubar Das and his other cabinet colleagues. The President will lay the foundation stone of Ravindra Bhavan and Haj House at Jaipal Singh stadium complex tomorrow morning, an official spokesperson said.

