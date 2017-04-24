'Policemen rescued me, then handed me...

'Policemen rescued me, then handed me back to the pimp'

The 16-year-old has alleged that she and the other girls were rescued by the Pune police on two previous occasions, but both times officers gave them back to the pimps. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav Pune: Pushed into prostitution, she awaited rescue by the police, who did save her, only to hand her over to the pimp again, twice.

