PM receives replica of Bangabandhu satellite
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received a replica of Bangabandh Satellite-1 scheduled to be launched into the orbit in December next year. State Minister for Post and Telecommunications Tarana Halim handed over the replica to the prime minister at the beginning of the cabinet meeting this morning, Bangla daily Prothom Alo reports.
