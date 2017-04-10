Pew study: Governments around the world are tightening the screws on religious freedom

Sanwara Begum, 20, poses for a photograph with her 25-day-old daughter Aasma inside their shelter in Kutupalang unregistered refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, February 9, 2017. Sanwara Begum fled to Bangladesh from Khyeri Prang village in Myanmar, with her husband around two and a half months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.