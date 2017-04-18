One Hundred Birds

Surprisingly our national bird, the oriental magpie-robin, is missing from the birds on display at the photographic exhibition Pakhir Desh Bangladesh at the National Museum in Shahbagh. The eminent birder Enam Ul Haque explains the absence: "We want to cover the entire gamut of our 700 bird species in a cycle of eight annual exhibitions without repeating birds and the magpie-robin was already shown in a previous exhibition."

Chicago, IL

