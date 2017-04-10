No - Sitting Service' in Dhaka from t...

No - Sitting Service' in Dhaka from tomorrow: BRTA

2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

No passenger bus will be allowed to ply the city streets in the name of 'Sitting Service' or 'Gate Lock' from tomorrow, said Chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority Md Moshiar Rahman on today. He came up with the announcement while talking to reporters after a meeting between BRTA and leaders of bus owners at the BRTA head office in the city.

Chicago, IL

