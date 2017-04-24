No change in UK-Bangladesh ties for B...

No change in UK-Bangladesh ties for Brexit'

Read more: The Daily Star

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Photo: PID Expressing firm optimism that bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh would continue to grow, former British Prime Minister David Cameron today said there would be no change in this relationship due to Brexit.

Chicago, IL

