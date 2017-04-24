No change in UK-Bangladesh ties for Brexit'
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Photo: PID Expressing firm optimism that bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh would continue to grow, former British Prime Minister David Cameron today said there would be no change in this relationship due to Brexit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|18 hr
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC