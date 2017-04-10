NIKO signed bribery deals
New evidence shows how it plundered Bangladesh's natural resources by hiring consultancy firm for dirty jobs; an int'l tribunal in Paris hears a Niko case Apr 24-29 TENGRATILA DISASTER : Niko managed to win the deal for cheap by showing the new gas field in Tengratila of Chhatak as a used one in 2003. Two huge blowouts in January and May of 2005 took place due to "faulty and negligent operation of Niko."
