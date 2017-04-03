Mystery calls spirit away booze ban
A bar along NH 112, near Barasat, sports an 'open' sign on Friday afternoon while an off-shop along Jessore Road South, close to BT College More, sells liquor in violation of the Supreme Court ban. Pictures by Sanjib Chaki April 7: Bars and off-shops along two national highways that cut across Barasat, the headquarters of North 24-Parganas, resumed selling liquor on Thursday evening after an alleged verbal go-ahead from excise officials freed them from the shackles of the Supreme Court's ban.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
