Mystery calls spirit away booze ban

11 hrs ago

A bar along NH 112, near Barasat, sports an 'open' sign on Friday afternoon while an off-shop along Jessore Road South, close to BT College More, sells liquor in violation of the Supreme Court ban. Pictures by Sanjib Chaki April 7: Bars and off-shops along two national highways that cut across Barasat, the headquarters of North 24-Parganas, resumed selling liquor on Thursday evening after an alleged verbal go-ahead from excise officials freed them from the shackles of the Supreme Court's ban.

