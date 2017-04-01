Myanmar warns of motive behind seizure of army uniforms in Bangladesh
Myanmar authorities have warned of motive behind the recent seizure of Myanmar army uniforms in Bangladesh, saying that the violent attackers can disguise themselves as members of the Myanmar army, attacking villages and violating human rights to disgrace Myanmar army. According to the State Counselor's Office Saturday, hundreds of military uniforms were seized in Teknaf, Bangladesh on Wednesday by the Bangladeshi customs department after search of a motor boat in Keiyaung Tawle Port.
