Murder of Drik official: Protesters demand justice

Protesters on April 2, 2017 demand justice for Drik official Mohammad Irfanul Islam who was founded dead in the bushes beside the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road on the evening of April 2 last year. Photo: Palash Khan Protesters this afternoon demanded justice for Drik official Mohammad Irfanul Islam who was founded dead in the bushes beside the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road on the evening of April 2 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.