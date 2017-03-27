Murder of Drik official: Protesters d...

Murder of Drik official: Protesters demand justice

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Protesters on April 2, 2017 demand justice for Drik official Mohammad Irfanul Islam who was founded dead in the bushes beside the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road on the evening of April 2 last year. Photo: Palash Khan Protesters this afternoon demanded justice for Drik official Mohammad Irfanul Islam who was founded dead in the bushes beside the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road on the evening of April 2 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC