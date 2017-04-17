Mujibnagar Day: PM pays homage to Ban...

Mujibnagar Day: PM pays homage to Bangabandhu

Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this morning by placing wreaths at the portrait of the great leader in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka on the occasion of historic Mujibnagar Day.

