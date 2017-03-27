MP Osoru elected president of global ...

MP Osoru elected president of global youth body

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

As the president of the youth forum, the Arua MP is tasked with ensuring that youth voices are heard in the global political and decision making fora Arua Member of Parliament, Morine Osoru, has been elected President of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the Inter Parliamentary Union . Osoru was elected on Sunday, after beating competition from Russia and Zambia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC