Militants open fire at police in N.W. Bangladeshi district
A team of Bangladeshi police raided a house in the country's Chapainawabganj district on Wednesday morning when at least four militants with huge explosives opened fire at the law enforcers. No one was hurt in the incidents of gunfire and blasts, an official of Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Police Unit told Xinhua in Dhaka.
