Mild heat weave sweeps over country
A mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Satkhira, Jessore and Kushtia and it may spread all over the country, said this morning. "Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Wed
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC