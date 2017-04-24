Man arrested for threatening to bomb Australian mission in Dhaka
Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 28 : Bangladesh Police have arrested a person for threatening to blow up the Australian High Commission in Dhaka in an email if it refused to pay an extortion amount of Taka 500,000. Towsif Hossain Simanto, 28, who is a freelance photographer from Tangail, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Bangladesh Police.
